The 24th annual Webster’s Best Chili Fest is set for Wednesday, Nov. 24, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Webster Groves High School cafeteria and courtyard, 100 Selma Ave.
The event is open to the community. Tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for students. Children age 5 and under eat free. Ticket prices allow attendees to sample all entries and vote for the winning professional and amateur entries. A la carte items will be sold separately.
This year’s participating restaurants include DD Mau, Guerrilla Streetfood, J. Devoti Trattoria, Llywelyn’s Pub, Olive + Oak, Robust, San Jose and The Parkmoor Drive-In.
The event is organized by the Webster Groves High School Parents Club. Tickets may be purchased online at wghsparentsclub.org or at the door. Tickets purchased online will be held at the door.
Those wishing to volunteer for the chili fest may contact the committee at chilifest@wghsparentsclub.org.
After chili fest, the community is invited to head over to Moss Field at Hixson Middle School for the pep rally at 7:30 p.m., followed by the bonfire.