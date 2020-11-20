Although there can’t be a traditional chili fest this year, the Webster Groves High School Parents’ Club is putting on the 23rd annual Webster’s Best Chili Fest: 2020 Pandemic Edition to support local restaurants during this time.
From now through Nov. 25, community members are encouraged to sample chili from participating restaurants, then vote for their favorite online at www.wghsparentsclub.org. One vote per person; voting closes at 5 p.m. on Nov. 25.
Participating restaurants include:
• Hwy 61 Roadhouse
• J. Greene’s Irish Pub
• Llywelyn’s Pub
• Olive + Oak
• Perennial on Lockwood
• The Parkmoor Drive-In
• Robust Wine Bar
• Straub’s
• Weber’s Front Row
• Westwood Catering