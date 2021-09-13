After more than 102 years in the printing business — nearly 50 years of that in Webster Groves — Acme Printers Lithographers, Inc. is closing.
The owners of Acme, 36 W. Lockwood Ave., recently announced they are retiring. The business has been owned and operated by the Rath family for 50 years.
“After many decades spent in the printing industry, it is time to say goodbye to the long hours and explore new endeavors, and enjoy a little more time relaxing, traveling and spending time with family,” said company president Joe Rath, who has managed the business with several family members for the past five decades.
Rath said he and his family appreciate the support of the Webster Groves community throughout the years. He added that current orders will be completed as the company gradually brings operations to a close over the next few months.
“We don’t have a specific (closing) date yet, but we will definitely be here through all of September,” he said. “I would think we’ll be pretty well wrapped up by the end of October.”