Risk versus reward.
That’s the lens through which Rev. Eric Hayes, pastor of Webster Groves’ oldest African American house of worship, is viewing a city council request for redevelopment plans for the neighborhood that includes Old Community Baptist Church, which serves around 150 worshippers.
“There’s always concern when it comes to the unknown,” Hayes said last Sunday at the church, 238 W. Kirkham Ave., following its weekly services.
“We don’t know exactly what’s going to happen with redevelopment,” Hayes said. “Or how much it will affect our church, as well as surrounding homes. We’ve been here for 154 years. This is home for most of our elder members. The redevelopment could be a blessing, or it could be a hindrance. So we just won’t know until it happens.”
Hayes, like other church members, expressed concern that he had not been informed ahead of time of city council plans to redevelop the aging industrial area whose boundaries include Rock Hill Road on the west, West Kirkham on the north, Gore Avenue on the east and Pacific Avenue on the south.
Hayes told the city council during its Jan. 21 meeting he had not learned of the request for proposal until reading about it in the Webster-Kirkwood Times.
Webster Groves Mayor Gerry Welch has since apologized for what she described as a “miscommunication,” and even took the step of more than a week ago addressing church congregants’ concerns at their Jan. 26 Sunday service.
Welch, who would like to see new housing come to a neighborhood marked by warehouses and a few empty buildings, emphasized that nothing will happen to the church if its members don’t want it.
“That’s the African American mother church in this town,” Welch said. “And they’ve been here for over 150 years. And nobody — nobody — will do anything that church doesn’t want.”
The deadline for submitting the redevelopment proposals to the city was Feb. 4.
Welch was quick to add that some benefits could arise from development, such as stormwater control measures for the flood-prone Shady Creek, which runs adjacent to the church parking lot, and more neighborhood lighting.
Welch noted the area at the center of the redevelopment proposal was once the home of a trash transfer station. It also contains an old metal warehouse, where a few businesses have illegally “squatted,” i.e. used the property without permission.
“You got a lot of underdeveloped property that is really under-utilized for the community,” Welch said. “We’re hoping there’ll be some housing in there because that’s a need in the community.”
Like Rev. Hayes, many Old Community congregants said they were keeping an open mind about city redevelopment proposals. All spoke to the importance of preserving a critical link to Webster’s history, as well as what continues to serve as a thriving hub for the city’s African-American community.
“This has always been a good community,” said Jerome “Bucky” Givens, who has belonged to the church for more than 50 years, and is a member of the fourth generation in his family to attend services there.
Givens expressed concerns that redevelopment around Old Community would result in a repetition of what happened when the city of Kirkwood redeveloped, nearly two decades ago, a large part of the Meachem Park neighborhood, once the focus of African American life in that city during segregation.
“That would be a concern,” said Givens, Webster’s first African-American firefighter. “A major concern.”
Congregant Michael Whittaker pointed to the track record of redevelopment projects in other primarily African American neighborhoods — projects that ended up dispersing the local neighborhoods and affecting their churches.
“It has the tendency to break it apart,” Whittaker said. “It’s never the same.”
Whittaker noted his family’s deep personal ties to the church and its crucial role in the community.
“It’s been here for 150 years,” Whittaker said. “People love this church.”
Diane Perry, a church member for three years, said she was not reassured by track records of development projects that dispersed African American neighborhoods in Brentwood and Richmond Heights.
“I don’t believe anything that’s said in city hall,” Perry said. “We can pray, stick together and ask God to help us.”
Hayes, who’s served as church pastor for 16 years, said he remains open-minded about the potential downsides and benefits of redevelopment.
“Maybe a detriment would be members who live right here who may not be able to afford to live here” after development takes place, Hayes said. “They may have to move. In that way, it may affect the church.”
But Hayes also saw potential benefits, such as getting the money for fixing the broken wheelchair lift outside the church
“On the blessing side, we may get new congregants from new housing. So we’re trusting in God, that whatever happens, He’s in control and that City Hall will keep to their word,” he said.