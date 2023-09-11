The Rotary Club of Webster Groves is kicking off its centennial celebration with the “Century Oaks” project, which mirrors the club’s motto: “Webster Groves — The City of Beautiful Trees, Where the Roots of Community Service Run Very Deep.”
Under the leadership of Rotarians John Dougherty and Vince Huening, the Rotary Club is accepting nominations of the community’s favorite 100-year old oak trees, 10 of which will be designated as “Legacy Oaks.” Nominations will be accepted through Sept. 17.
Acorns gathered from these trees in October 2023 will be taken to Forrest Keeling Nursery, which will grow them into saplings. In the fall of 2024, the Rotary Club will offer these “Legacy Oak” saplings to Webster Groves residents.
The project is reminiscent of the 1976 “Liberty Oaks” events during the nation’s bicentennial celebration, which entailed identifying trees that would have been alive in 1776. Webster Groves was able to identify and mark 27 trees as “Liberty Oaks,” all of which were at least 200 years old.
For more information about the “Century Oaks” project, contact Ann McReynolds with the Webster Groves Rotary Club at 314-960-0560 or ARMcR@arm-mra.com.