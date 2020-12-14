The Webster-Rock Hill Ministries Board of Directors recently named Pastor Derek Bastian as the organization’s new interim executive director. Ed Johnson has retired after 13 years of leading the ministry.
Rev. Bastian’s community involvement includes membership at Unity United Methodist Church of Webster Groves, the NAACP and past work with the St. Luke A.M.E. Apartments as president and member of its board of directors.
Bastian is an Ordained Itinerant Elder in the African Methodist Episcopal Church. He has more than 25 years of experience as a senior pastor and more than 28 years of experience working in and leading community organizations.
According to a statement from the Webster-Rock Hill Ministries Board of Directors, Bastian “has significant nonprofit leadership experience, as well as pastoral care experience in church, hospital and hospice settings.”
His experience includes work with children and youth in educational settings at the Mary Grove Children’s Center and the Boys and Girls Club, as well as work with those facing the end of life in hospice care. He also founded a program to assist homeless women and children with housing and transition to home ownership. He has worked in both rural and urban settings.
Bastian is the founder of two organizations in Des Moines, Iowa, designed to serve those facing challenges in their lives: The Transformation Christian Center and Safe Village Afterschool Program and Services.
“In founding and leading these organizations, Bastian has demonstrated an ability to build programs, lead and develop volunteers, and partner with boards of directors to collaboratively govern,” the statement from the board said.
He has been the honored speaker at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration events in East St. Louis and Des Moines. In addition, he was chosen as one of 30 community leaders in Des Moines to participate in an intimate forum with then presidential candidate Barack Obama. Bastian was also an Enterprise Empowerment Zone Community Partner and an Annie Casey Foundation Making Connections Neighborhood Partner award winner.
Webster-Rock Hill Ministries, 111 E. Waymire Ave. in Webster Groves, is a nonprofit community help center and neighborhood food pantry created as a cooperative effort of churches in Webster Groves and Rock Hill in 1982. For information about its services and programs, visit the organization’s website at wrhm.org.