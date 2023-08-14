As part of Missouri Good Neighbor Week, the city of Webster Groves is asking residents for help in honoring engaged neighbors.
“We know that Webster Groves is full engaged residents and good neighbors ... we need your help in recognizing them,” Mayor Laura Arnold said.
Residents who know someone who makes their neighborhood better, helps neighbors feel included or devotes their time and talents to their neighborhood are asked to email Mayor Arnold at mayor@webstergrovesmo.gov to nominate their neighbor and share their story.
The city of Webster Groves will then submit one nominee to the statewide program and recognize all nominees in September.