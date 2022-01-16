A group of Webster Groves residents is trying to help families from Afghanistan relocate here, and the residents believe their efforts are indicative of the type of community that Webster is.
The idea of supporting Afghan families grew as the residents met to discuss the Douglass Hill redevelopment project, which city officials recently rejected. Following the decision last month, city officials asked the community to come up with ideas to use the proposed development area in a way that could help the city and community. The group used that suggestion to begin brainstorming, which led to the idea helping Afghan families.
The group began with seven Webster families who eventually found an organization called Sponsor Circle, a program sponsored by the State Department, which matches Afghan families with interested communities and offers guidance on assisting the resettled Afghan families.
To help get Sponsor Circle’s support, the residents set up the “Webster Afghanistan Foundation” account on the fundraising platform GoFundMe with an initial goal of raising $15,000.
As of Jan. 11, the group had raised more than $8,000. Sponsor Circle, which does not provide any funding for the relocation, will begin assisting once the Webster group raises 60% of its goal. Once that level is reached, Sponsor Circle will help guide the Webster group through the process of relocating a family by offering resources, answering questions and providing framework.
The Webster group has also started the process of setting up the Webster Afghanistan Foundation, LLC, as a non profit organization.
The group is initially looking to raise funds to relocate two families to Webster, as those families would then have a support system in each other once they arrive. Funds will be used to cover costs such as housing, utilities, groceries, home furnishings and clothing for the families.
Eventually, funds will also be used to address needs such as education, language learning, health services, employment, transportation and obtaining citizenship. Once the group reaches the $15,000 goal, it intends to continue raising funds to support the first two families, as well as the possibility of bringing more Afghan families to Webster. The group is also looking for warehouse space to store supplies that have been collected for the families.
The Webster Groves community has been receptive to helping the group reach those goals, according to Stephen Musial, one of the organizers.
“Besides the GoFundMe, we have reached out to the community for furniture, clothing, kitchenware and everything else it takes to exist coming to a new country with nothing but the clothes on their backs and possibly a social security number,” Musial said, noting that a Webster University student has offered to help with any translation services that might be needed.
City officials have also expressed their support of the plan.
“Afghan refugees coming to St. Louis will require a great deal of support as they transition to their new homes and lives in St. Louis. As the city of Webster Groves moves forward with goals to be more inclusive and accepting of all, the city welcomes these new neighbors as they make Webster Groves their new community,” Webster Groves City Manager Marie Peoples said.
The group is looking at several possible areas in the city for the families to relocate. There is no definitive date as to when a family might arrive. Organizers say that families they will work with are currently living on U.S. military bases.
Several of the Webster families believe the plan is a sign of the kind of community that Webster Groves is.
“Our hope is that something longterm could come to be,” said Lizz James, one of the Webster Groves residents who helped organize the effort. “A place for resettlement that helps new Americans transition into a new life, in a community that deeply wants to be a support network, which I see Webster absolutely is at its core.”
Todd Hughes, another Webster Groves resident and organizer, added:
“It’s been very impressive to see what this small group of residents banded together has accomplished. I see this in all of Webster, too, a small but creative town, with people that are generous, caring and willing to open their doors when there are people in need.”