A Webster Groves man and Cub Scout Den leader is facing a federal charge related to child pornography.
Jonathan Matthew Wells, 38, of the 300 block of Dawson Court, was indicted on Dec. 3 by a grand jury on one count of receipt of child pornography, according to charging documents filed with the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri.
Wells was arrested on Nov. 23, and remains in custody, according to Venton Blandin, communications director for the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri.
The indictment alleges that on or between Nov. 29, 2019, and Nov. 19, 2020, Wells “knowingly received image files and video files of child pornography” via the internet. The indictment further details that the images and videos include adult males engaging in sex acts with female children.
Diane Dragan, the attorney assigned to Wells’ case through the Federal Public Defender’s Office in St. Louis, declined comment.
Wells was immediately suspended from his leadership role with Cub Scout Pack 300 at Bristol Elementary School in Webster Groves after authorities notified the Greater St. Louis Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America about the charges on Nov. 25, according to John Comerford, committee chair for Cub Scout Pack 300.
Parents of children in the pack were subsequently notified via email, Comerford added. The email included information about the charges, and that Wells had been suspended from his leadership role and was not to participate in any Cub Scout activities.
Comerford said the email also made clear that the Greater St. Louis Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America has no reason to believe that the charges against Wells are related to Cub Scout activities. There have not been any complaints about Wells filed within the Greater St. Louis Area Council of the Boy Scouts, according to Comerford.
Wells, a husband and father of two, had been a Den leader since the fall of 2018, according to Comerford.
He has no prior criminal charges, according to electronic court records for the state of Missouri.
Wells worked as an audio visual specialist at Vector Electrical Sales in St. Charles. He was no longer employed with Vector as of the end of November, according to the company.
The Bristol school community has organized a GoFundMe campaign to help support Wells’ wife and children during this difficult time. For more information or to donate, visit tinyurl.com/y6he2khc or email Amanda Kingsbury at agk@wgpc.org.