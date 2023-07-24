The Webster Groves City Council on July 18 received a preliminary report on fiscal year 2023, which ended last month.
Budget information presented by Assistant City Manager Eric Peterson indicates revenues have exceeded expectations, allowing the city to pay its bills without needing to dip into municipal reserves.
“Overall, this budget reporting for 2023 is fabulous,” Peterson told the council, explaining that a city budget that started out with more than $4 million in projected debt ended up with about $3.5 million in surplus.
Better than anticipated revenues — such as increased recreational fees —bolstered the city and Webster Groves was able to add federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan to balance the budget.
Peterson also updated the city on its investments, which total about $12 million and have a weighted average yield of 4.63% to date. The city additionally maintains another $12 million as a cash reserve.
“It’s so refreshing to see this,” Council Member Emily Hixson Shepherd said upon seeing the financial recap. “It has been a long couple of years.”