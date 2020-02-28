James Boyd, recreation manager for the Webster Groves Parks and Recreation Department, was honored with the Associate Fellow Award by the Missouri Parks and Recreation Association (MPRA) on Feb.20.
The Associate Fellow Award is the second highest honor given to a parks and recreation professional by MPRA.
Prior to coming to Missouri, Boyd worked professionally in Kansas and North Carolina as a specialist and manager providing support and oversight of sports leagues, special events and camps. In 2010 he was awarded the distinguished programmer award by the Kansas Recreation and Parks Association.
Once in Missouri he focused his talents in the sports world for the city of Chesterfield. After a couple of successful seasons, he was ready for another challenge. Moving to Webster Groves, he honed his crafts in the special event, camps and rec programming areas.
“Since I have known James there has not been a single task that I was worried about. In fact, he is the person that is always seeking extra work or wants challenging or odd assignments,” said Parks and Recreation Director Scott Davis.
A 2014 graduate of the MPRA Leadership Development Institute, Davis said Boyd has taken the knowledge and values learned there and applied it to his career.
There have only been 53 individuals ever honored with MPRA Associate Fellow Award. Webster Groves currently employs four of those individuals: Miki McKee Koelsch, Steve Clark, Scott Davis and James Boyd.