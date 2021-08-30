The city of Webster Groves is applying for grant funds through the St. Louis County Department of Public Health to assist in establishing a backyard and kitchen composting program for the city.
Director of Public Works Todd Rehg said mandates have been set to reduce the amount of materials placed in landfills. He added that the program will help in the reduction of solid waste materials being placed in landfills.
Rehg said the city hopes to offer backyard and kitchen composting bins to residents in Webster Groves.
“We are asking for $25,000 to cover the cost of compost bins, education materials and advertisements,” he said. “We will probably know sometime in November if we are awarded the grant through the St. Louis County Solid Waste Management program,” he said.