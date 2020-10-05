After months of partial closure, the Webster Groves Public Library is once again open to patrons.
The library is open Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., for browsing, limited computer use and pick-up of reserved items.
Social distancing and masks are required. Curbside service will continue for those not wishing to enter the library.
For the most up-to-date information about the Webster Groves Public Library, visit the library’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/wglibrary.
The Kirkwood Public Library remains closed at this time. Curbside pickup is offered Sunday from 1 to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
For information about the Kirkwood Public Library’s other services, visit kirkwoodpubliclibrary.org.