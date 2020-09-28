Webster Groves recently established its 2020 property tax rates to be collected by the city. Those rates are set to produce the required amount of property tax as set forth in the new budget, which took effect July 1.
Interim City Manager and Director of Finance Joan Jadali said residential, commercial and personal property valuations have not changed much over last year’s rates. That’s because 2020 is not a St. Louis County property valuation year, she said.
As an example, the valuation of Webster Groves residential properties in 2019 was $542,381,450; the 2020 valuation is $544,834,370. The valuation of commercial property in 2019 was $76,271,299, and has been established at $77,359,333 for 2020. The city approved the property tax rates for 2020 on Sept. 1.
In addition to setting residential, commercial and personal property tax rates for the city of Webster Groves, rates were established for the city’s four taxing districts: Crossroads, Old Orchard, Old Webster and the Municipal Library.
The 2020 property tax rates remain virtually unchanged from the previous year.
Of course, Webster Groves is not the only jurisdiction to collect residential property taxes. The bulk of property taxes paid by Webster Groves homeowners, almost 60 percent, go to the Webster Groves School District. Based on 2019 numbers, the school district collects $2,225 on a home appraised at $250,000.
The second largest recipient of property taxes is the Special School District, representing 14.1 percent of the tax bill.
The city of Webster Groves is the third largest taxing entity with a 2019 tax rate of .7170. The city collects $340.58 from the owner of a $250,000 appraised home. The amount accounts for 9.1 percent of the tax bill.
Other taxing districts, in order of most to least property taxes collected, are: St. Louis County, Metropolitan Zoo Museum District, Webster Library, St. Louis Community College, Metropolitan Sewer District, Road and Bridges, Productive Living Board and the state of Missouri.
According to Webster Groves City Manager Joan Jadali’s numbers presented at the Sept. 1 Webster Groves City Council meeting, the owner of a Webster Groves home appraised at $250,000 paid $3,725.28 in property taxes in 2019.