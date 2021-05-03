I’d like to thank Dr. John Simpson, Dr. Matt Irvin, Coach Munir Prince and everyone who worked to make the Webster Groves High School senior prom a reality. This was such a huge deal to our seniors who had not enjoyed a single class gathering in over a year.
Not every school managed to have a prom, so I am truly grateful that the organizers cared enough to jump through the hoops required to hold it at Busch Stadium. Thanks for giving the kids some normalcy to end this crazy year!
Lauren Mitchell
Webster Groves