The Webster Groves City Council’s recent decision to remove a requirement for non-residents to have resident sponsorship for daily admission to the city’s aquatic center was a quiet affair, but the significance of its history speaks volumes.
The policy change, approved during a regular work session on Feb. 16, now allows residents of Rock Hill, Glendale, Shrewsbury and Warson Woods — who already share a school district with Webster Groves — to enjoy a day at the pool without a Webster resident inviting them. For many, the policy, which dates back to the pool’s opening, was a reminder of a time of exclusion.
Seventy-two years ago, on a hot afternoon in the summer of 1949, Black World War II veteran Benny Gordon, Jr. and several other African Americans — all Webster Groves residents — visited the newly-opened Webster Groves Memorial Pool. When they attempted to buy passes, they were met with police sirens and denied entry based on their race.
Gordon, who died in 2003 from colon cancer at the age of 79, had expected the outcome. Before the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibited discrimination based on color, Jim Crow Laws governed the land and mandated separate provisions for Black and white people, a legal principle known as “separate but equal.”
Gordon had brought with him a reporter from the community’s most liberal newspaper to document the incident.
“I didn’t know how to swim, but they didn’t know that. It was the principle,” said Gordon in the book “Lift Every Voice and Sing: St. Louis African-Americans in the 20th Century.”
Gordon and his group hired rookie attorney Theodore “Ted” McMillian to take their case challenging the ban of African Americans from the Webster Groves Memorial Pool. On Dec. 18, 1950, Judge John Witthaus ruled that the city was in violation of the rights of Black residents, and that the pool must offer swim times for them.
The city council refused, citing that it would be too expensive to change the water every time Black residents went swimming. Rather than begin conversations on building a separate pool for African Americans, the city closed the pool for several years.
After much community discussion, the pool reopened in 1953 to both Black and White people. And while this victory might today seem like ancient history, many saw the requirement for resident sponsorship as a holdover from the Jim Crow era, designed to keep out residents from less-white neighborhoods.
The Alliance for Interracial Dignity — a Webster-based group that meets monthly — used its February meeting to discuss the greater context of what might seem like an obvious move.
Thomas Sullivan, now a freshman at Webster Groves High School, spoke about a school play surrounding the issue when he was in sixth grade, in which he had the role of one of the city council members who denied Gordon entry to the pool.
“It was hard to play, but it made me more aware of the dynamics in history,” he said. “It made me think about the power in the city government; who was at the table, who was missing from the table. Before we started the play, I had no idea there were kids in my own class who couldn’t go to the pool if they wanted to. They’d have to have a sponsor to do so.”
His mother, Alliance for Interracial Dignity member Elyssa Sullivan, explained that kids are the most affected by such policies, as they don’t understand why they can’t use the pool while their friends can. The policy was defended as recently as March 2020, when former Webster Groves City Manager Steve Wylie said staff continued to recommend that the sponsorship requirement remain in place.
“Staff believes that non-residents should not be afforded the same rates or privileges as Webster Groves residents who funded the construction via a bond issue, and who continue to support the operations and capital improvements of our facility,” Wylie said at the time.
“Lacking agreements for financial support from another partner, staff believes that the potential for overcrowding, the devaluing of the resident commitments to support and myriad issues of which non-residents get special inclusion versus who does not get inclusion, as well as how to manage those issues at our guest services desk, far outweigh any positive outcomes of increasing non-residents’ ability to access the facility,” he added.
Even with the policy change, non-residents will pay a premium to use the aquatic center, with an adult daily admission rate of $10, compared to $6 for residents.
While Webster Groves Mayor Gerry Welch said she believed overcrowding was the main concern behind the original policy, Elyssa Sullivan pointed out that other city facilities, such as the ice rink and gymnasium, had no sponsorship requirements.
“It was only the swimming pool. The history has to do with racism and not wanting to share the resource,” she said. “In my opinion, we have to name and own the fact that we did not fix the policy for so long.”
Elyssa Sullivan said the policy change is a victory that should be celebrated carefully — with consideration given to the weight of what it truly means to be equal in Webster Groves.
“This cannot be a quiet policy change,” she said. “Think of the context. Because community. Because racism. Because history. Because we can’t move forward until we’re accountable.”
