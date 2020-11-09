The Webster Groves Police Department is about to undergo a site-based assessment for its re-accreditation, which occurs every four years.
The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. will conduct the assessment to verify that the department is complying with professional, state-of-the-art standards in four basic areas: policy and procedures, administration, operations and support services.
As part of the assessment, department employees and members of the public are invited to comment at a public information session on Monday, Nov. 9, at 5 p.m. The session will be conducted from Webster Groves City Hall via Zoom, with a link on the city’s website at www.webstergroves.org. There will be no in-person attendance.
Comments will also be taken on Monday, Nov. 9, 2 to 4 p.m., via phone by one of the commission’s assessors. Call 540-797-5654. Telephone comments, as well as those at the public information session, are limited to 10 minutes.
Written comments can also be submitted. Email comments to calea@calea.org, using “Webster Groves (MO) Police Department” as the subject line. Mail comments to CALEA, 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320, Gainesville, VA 20155.
For more information, contact Webster Groves Police Lt. Andrew Miller at 314-963-5406.