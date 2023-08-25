The Webster Groves Police Department is investigating a death — which is believed to be a suicide — that occurred earlier this week when a man was struck by a train.
Officers responded at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23, to the Union Pacific Railroad tracks in the area of Berry Road and Bonita Avenue for a report of an unresponsive person, according to Cpt. Spear of the Webster Groves Police Department.
Upon arrival, officers were told by a Union Pacific Railroad employee that the employee had located the unresponsive man while conducting a heat inspection of the railway, Spear added.
"A white male, age unknown, had been struck by a train and was deceased," according to Spear. "All circumstantial evidence is indicative of suicide and no foul play is suspected. However, a death investigation is being conducted to confirm the nature of the incident."
The Webster Groves Police Department is requesting that anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the department at 314-645-3000.