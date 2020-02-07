Webster Groves police and firefighters work the scene of an accident at the intersection of Big Bend and Gore Avenue shortly before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4. Lt. Andy Miller with the Webster Groves Police Department said the reports are not yet complete, but the incident occurred when a 19-year-old male fled a traffic stop due to having outstanding warrants and then almost immediately rear-ended a vehicle on Big Bend at the railroad crossing. His vehicle then crossed the center line and struck a second vehicle near Baker Avenue. Miller said both the male and his female passenger were transported to the hospital by ambulance, but the other drivers refused medical attention at the scene. Miller said other than traffic-related offenses, it’s unclear at this point if there will be additional charges. He also said at no time was the vehicle being pursued by police.
Webster Police & Firefighters Work Crash At Big Bend & Gore Avenue
