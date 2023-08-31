The Webster Groves Police Department is investigating three hate crimes that involved burning Black Lives Matter signs and a Trans Lives Matter sign on private property.
The incidents occurred during the late night and early morning hours of Aug. 28 and 29.
In the first incident, a Black Lives Matter sign in the yard of a residence in the 200 block of North Bompart Avenue was set on fire. The sign and the grass beneath it were burned to ashes.
A second Black Lives Matter sign that was placed against the pillar of a church in the 300 block of Summit Avenue was also burned.
A third sign, Trans Lives Matter, in the yard of a home in the 7800 block of Big Bend Boulevard, was also set on fire.
Police believe the crimes were committed by the same person or persons. Anyone with information about any of the incidents is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Brian Wintergalen at the Webster Groves Police Department at 314-963-5423 or wintergalenb@webstergrovesmo.gov.