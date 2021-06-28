The Webster Groves Police Department has promoted sergeants Jillian McCoy and Joshua Weber to the rank of lieutenant.
Lt. Weber is a 17-year veteran with assignments in patrol, as an officer and sergeant, and as a detective in the St. Louis County and Municipal Drug Task Force. He is also the recipient of several awards commending and recognizing his exceptional performance. Weber is assigned to command a platoon in the Patrol Division.
Lt. McCoy is a nine-year veteran with assignments in the patrol and criminal investigations divisions. She is also the recipient of several awards for exceptional performance, including 2019 Officer of the Year. McCoy will command the Criminal Investigations and Community Services units in the Criminal Investigation and Support Division.