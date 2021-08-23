The city of Webster Groves is reporting “significant errors” in the way fire department employees have been compensated since July 1, 2019.
“Significant errors were found across the compensation of the fire department staff, excluding the command officers and one administrative staff,” according to a written statement from the city on Aug. 18.
Since July 1, 2019, the city reports it has overpaid fire department personnel by $136,244.09, while underpaying 21 fire department personnel by $21,143.95. The errors were caught following a review of fire department compensation, initiated when financial errors spanning several fiscal years were noticed by city leadership.
“Due to these errors by the city, no collection of amounts overpaid will be sought. Those underpaid will be paid a separate check to eliminate the balance owed by the city,” according to the city’s statement.
The city reports that the cause of the overpayments “were predominantly caused by a fundamental error in math” in applying the number of hours worked to the calculation of the base hourly pay rate. The city reports that the error has been a long-standing practice and dates back prior to 2019.
The city contracted the accounting firm Rognan and Associates to provide a financial analysis and accurate accounting of the payroll for every fire department staff member dating back to July 1, 2019 — a date that corresponds with implementation of the Collective Bargaining Agreement.
As part of the review, Rognan & Associates recommended a corrected salary schedule for each employee in the fire department. These corrected rates go into effect at the beginning of the pay period on Aug. 28, along with underpayments retroactively paid in that period, according to the city.
“The city regrets these errors and has begun efforts to improve processes and documentation throughout the course of this review,” said Webster Groves City Manager Marie Peoples. “News of this nature is troublesome, which is why an independent financial analysis of previous finance and human resources practices was initiated.”