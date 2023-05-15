More than 50 people lined up on Gray Avenue for the 14th annual “Webster On Wheels” community bike ride on Sunday, May 7. The event included a 6-mile and 1-mile bike ride around Webster Groves, and featured many activities in the Bristol parking lot including snow cones, live music and an extreme sports bike performance by The Sprockets. | photo by Max Bouvatte
Seen soaring through the air this past weekend in the parking lot of Bristol Elementary School was Jake Wheeler of the stunt group The Sprockets. Wheeler and his team performed tricks for the crowd last Sunday during the 14th annual Webster on Wheels event. | photo by Max Bouvatte
“These special occasions give me an excuse to wear my top hat!” said Bristol Elementary School Principal Bill Senti as he announced the start of the 14th annual “Webster on Wheels” event. | photo by Max Bouvatte
Showing his exhaustion after a 6-mile ride around Webster Groves, Beau Eckler takes a rest in some shade with his friends and family. Pictured with Beau are Shaw Eckler (red shirt), Draevn Noffsinger (blue shirt) and Annie Tierney. | photo by Max Bouvatte
Since its beginning in 2009, “Webster On Wheels” (WOW) is Webster’s only community bike-riding event. While the weeklong threat of rain did not occur, the excessive heat and humidity dampened attendance a bit this past Sunday on May 7, but it did not damage the fun and enthusiasm of intrepid bike riders, young and the young at heart.
WOW would not be possible without the loyal, generous and longterm partners and allies, including The Hub Bicycle Company, the Webster Groves Sustainability Commission, the Webster Groves Police Department, Bristol Elementary School and the singing Bristol Bravos, the Whiskey Club Band, Christian Cycling, the St. Louis Sprockets, Kona Ice, the 28 intersection safety volunteers and, most importantly, our community’s bike riding kids and families.
Thank you all once again for putting the “WOW” into WOW!