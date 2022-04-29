Webster on Wheels — a free, fun, safe and non-competitive event for kids and families of all ages and cycling abilities — will take place on Sunday, May 1, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. The event kicks off on the blacktop of Bristol Elementary School, 20 Gray Ave. in Webster Groves.
No sign up or pre-registration required. All riders must wear a helmet. Riders under 12 must be accompanied by a parent or adult.
Pre-bike ride activities from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. include free bike safety checks by The Hub, a bike obstacle course, bike decorating and music by the Whiskey Club Band. From 2:50 to 3 p.m., riders will line up for the start of the ride facing south on Gray Avenue. The Bristol Bravos will sing the National Anthem and Webster Groves Police will go over traffic safety.
The five-mile and one-mile bike routes will take off at 3 p.m. and include routes through Webster Groves using the all-new bike riding lanes on Lockwood and Bompart avenues. Bike and traffic safety volunteers will be at all major intersections, and there will be a rest stop at Webster Groves High School.
Post-ride activities from 4 to 4:30 p.m. will include more music by the Whiskey Club Band, and a bike stunt show by the St. Louis Sprockets. There will also be refreshments for sale such as snow cones and cookies.