The mayor’s office on the second floor at Webster Groves City Hall will soon be occupied by someone other than Gerry Welch. At 24 years in office, Welch is the longest reigning mayor in the city’s history. Her successor — Laura Arnold or Kathy Hart — will be determined by voters on April 5.
Arnold is a current council member, elected in 2018. She passed on a second-term bid on the council for the opportunity to run for mayor. Hart previously served 12 years on the city council from 2004 to 2012. She ran for city council in 2016, and again in 2020, but fell short in both of those efforts.
Kathy Hart
Though not currently on council, Hart has remained in the public spotlight. She drew attention when, at an Oct. 19, 2021, council meeting, she publicly asked, “What is going on at city hall?” Reading from a statement, Hart said she was “shocked” that six long-time employees had left the city under new city manager leadership. Two of those former employees, Dawn Cole and Karen Beck, are running for city council.
“When I saw the number of full-time employees who were leaving, and that number has dramatically increased since then, and they all didn’t have new jobs lined up, I knew there was a problem at city hall,” Hart said.
In her statement, Hart went on to question the qualifications of the new assistant city manager, who, in his role as director of finance and administration, is in charge of overseeing the city’s financial affairs.
Less than four months later, Mayor Welch read a more strongly worded statement before the city council, in which she echoed many of Hart’s concerns with the new administration. Welch endorses Hart for mayor.
Hart was in the forefront of opposition to city efforts last year to create affordable housing by making it easier to allow for duplexes in some city neighborhoods. Voters ultimately rejected the city’s plan. From there, Hart’s “Preserve Webster” citizens’ group helped organize successful opposition to the Douglass Hill development. The group distributed yard signs with the slogan, “Build Better, Not Big.”
“Change is inevitable, and we must work together to ensure future developments reflect the character and needs of our community,” Hart said. “Recent events have shown our citizens want a voice in shaping the future of our city. Over the past two years, this community has been divided by a failed development proposal and a duplex proposal that was overturned by a citizen referendum.”
More recently, Preserve Webster has been running a barrage of print ads critical of incumbent candidates, including Arnold. Hart said she has not been involved with the group since shortly after the Douglass Hill vote, and that she has no hand in writing the group’s political ads.
Hart said that during her years on the city council, members worked together to achieve fiscal stability while increasing reserves — reserves that helped carry the city through the current pandemic.
“Our council delved into each budget with care, thoughtfulness and questions that contributed to our reputation for fiscal stability. My leadership style will restore this pattern of involvement,” she said.
Hart has the endorsement of the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 2665 and the Webster Groves Police Officers Association.
Laura Arnold
Laura Arnold supported the ordinance providing for duplexes to replace some of the city’s infill housing, saying in a recent statement that “the impact of the proposal was widely exaggerated by opponents.” While voters rejected duplex housing, Arnold said most citizens agree that there is a need for more affordable housing in Webster Groves.
“The voters have spoken, and I respect their decision. We agree on the problem, but do not yet agree on what the solution is. There are options out there that we, as a community, can discuss,” she said.
Arnold voted against the Douglass Hill project. Her “no” vote on the city council was part of a surprising, unanimous rejection of the project.
“We need to engage in smart development that directly engages our business community and property owners in planning for our future,” Arnold said. “That is why I have been meeting with business and property owners to get their perspective on next steps in development.”
Unlike Hart, Arnold expresses confidence in City Manager Marie Peoples and Assistant City Manager and Director of Finance and Administration Eric Peterson. Arnold said that while she has had disagreements with the city manager, the two enjoy a good working relationship.
“Frankly, we have asked her to do a tough job. Having had the same city manager for so many years, we asked her to take a look at how we are doing things, and how can we do them better. And that’s going to ruffle some feathers, no question about it,” she said.
Arnold said COVID has created “unprecedented challenges” not just for Webster Groves, but for municipal governments across the country. At the same time that COVID hit, Arnold said the city discovered structural problems within the budget, along with rising personnel costs. As a result, the city projects deficit budgets in the coming years.
“Our financial position remains strong with considerable reserves and a strong bond rating,” Arnold said. “While the sky is not falling, we cannot dismiss how challenging it will be to get our budget back in balance. To do so, we need leadership that engages in consensus building and invites wide participation in decision making.”
Despite what some critics say, Arnold said overspending is not the city’s problem. While difficult decisions must be made, she said the city will not sacrifice public safety.
Candidate Backgrounds
Laura Arnold, 55, holds a doctorate degree in political science from Ohio State University. A retired college professor, Arnold is married, has three adult children,and has lived in Webster Groves for 41 years.
Prior to being elected to the council in 2018, Arnold served on the city’s Parks and Recreation Committee from 2016 to 2018. She is a current member of the St. Louis County Fire Standards Committee.
She is an Elder with Webster Groves Presbyterian Church, is on the steering committee for Arts & Faith St. Louis and has served on the Webster-Rock Hill Ministries Board of Directors since 2015. In 2017, she received the “Heart of Gold Award” from the Webster Groves/Rock Hill/Shrewsbury Chamber of Commerce.
“I love Webster Groves. I’ve lived in Webster Groves for most of my life — over 40 years. I grew up here and, 20 years ago, my husband David and I moved back to raise our kids and send them to Webster schools,” Arnold said. “I am invested in this community and it is important to me. I feel an obligation to help shape that future so I am running for mayor.”
Arnold said that more than 300 citizens have endorsed her on her campaign website. Other endorsements include the North Webster Neighborhood Coalition, and former state representatives from Webster Groves including Democrat Jeanne Kirkton and Republican Emmy McClelland.
Kathy Hart, 57, is an administrative law judge and nationally certified mediator, having earned her law degree from St. Louis University School of Law. She has lived in Webster Groves for 51 years. Hart grew up in Webster where she attended Holy Redeemer Grade School and Nerinx Hall High School.
Hart was elected to the Board of Governors of the Missouri Bar and to the Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis on numerous occasions. She has been on the board of directors for Nerinx Hall since 2009.
When on council, Hart said she approved plans that led to safe streets, provided oversight for the growth of police and fire services, and planned the development of public space, including the Webster Groves Sculpture Park.
“I feel the experience I’ve had on the council and the leadership roles I’ve had through my volunteer efforts in Webster, Nerinx and the Bar Association, are all important in restoring some stability to our city,” Hart said.