The Webster Groves City Council on Tuesday, Nov. 17, unanimously approved a bill to establish school zones.
Flashing light warning signs will be installed at the approach to the zones at Ambrose Early Childhood Center, as well as Bristol and Edgar Road elementary schools. The lights will operate from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., Mondays through Fridays on school days.
Mayor Gerry Welch requested that consideration be given to limiting times when the lights are in operation because of complaints she has received from some neighbors.
The legislation is retroactive, with some of the signs having already been installed. Welch said the first school zone sign, which went up on Gray Avenue, led to neighbors being upset. The Gray sign is large, has flashing lights and is located on the lawn in front of a house. She said people who live in the area are subject to the flashing lights from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“This bill just establishes the zones and rights to put signs up — it doesn’t advocate for flashing signs,” she said. “I have gotten an email from a person really upset about flashing signs, and other neighbors are complaining. I hope we can find some way of making the signs work when schools are in session, but if there’s no activity going on at schools, the signs can be ‘unflashed.’”
Webster Groves Police Chief Dale Curtis said the posted signs define the school zone and warn approaching drivers to reduce their speed. Speed limits in those areas are 20 mph during the outlined hours.
The first school zone, with signs and reduced speed limits, was recently established after residents requested the action before the city’s traffic advisory commission. The zone surrounds Avery Elementary School.
Curtis reported that it was later determined to be in the best interest of the public to also establish zones surrounding the other public elementary schools, including Ambrose Early Childhood Center, Bristol Elementary and Edgar Road Elementary. He said that signs can be relocated, if needed. Clark Elementary School is located on a St. Louis County roadway and is covered by a school zone along Big Bend Boulevard.