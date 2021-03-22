Webster Groves officials say they’re fighting some misinformation in regard to Proposition 1, an internet use tax that will appear on the April 6 ballot.
The tax would add 1.5%, the local sales tax amount, to the purchase of online items from out-of-state vendors. The tax would apply only to an individual’s out-of-state purchases totaling over $2,000 in a given year that an individual self reports.
During the March 16 city council meeting, officials said the sales tax would be applied to the same products that would be subject to the sales tax if the products were sold locally. The tax won’t increase the local sales tax that is paid on items purchased in Webster Groves and won’t increase the property tax that people pay. It applies only to the purchase of items from out-of-state vendors.
City officials anticipate the state legislature passing a bill that allows for a statewide automatic collection of the use tax. However, local governments must have a use tax in place for this collection process to apply.
Officials claim the use tax would level the playing field for local businesses by eliminating the sales tax loophole that serves as a disadvantage to local businesses. They say online sellers have an advantage when big-ticket items like equipment, furniture, computers and expensive jewelry are sold online and the local sales tax is not charged.
Webster Groves City Manager Marie Peoples estimates the city would receive about $250,000 per year from the new tax. City officials said proceeds from the tax would be used for various priorities determined by the city council to fund essential municipal services such as police, fire, roads, recreation and parks, planning and development, and more. The city may also determine that a special project, or projects, be funded from the tax.
City officials said 218 Missouri cities have enacted a use tax through a vote by their residents, including 34 cities in St. Louis County. Some of those cities include Kirkwood, Clayton, Richmond Heights and Brentwood, with other cities, such as Rock Hill, also placing the use tax on the April 6 ballot.
Webster Groves City Attorney Neil Bruntrager said the city has received a lot of correspondence from residents about the use tax, and that the city needs to correct the “misinformation out there.”
One allegation is that the city employs two lobbying organizations to influence lawmakers in Jefferson City. But Bruntrager said Webster Groves is simply a member of the Municipal League of Metro St. Louis and the Missouri Municipal League, adding that while those two groups do lobbying, they also provide various other services for their members.
“We share their research and networking, but we haven’t engaged them for the use tax, and any suggestion that we have is untrue,” he said.
Another allegation is that the city has spent $10,000 to $15,000 on ensuring the use tax is on the April ballot versus the November ballot.
“The April election is designed for this sort of municipal issue, and April elections are far and away the less expensive,” Bruntrager said.
He added that some opponents of the use tax are saying only 23 states in the nation have such a sales tax. However, Bruntrager said 45 states have a sales tax, and of those, only two do not have an associated use tax — Missouri being one of them.
“It’s important that people look past this misinformation,” he said.