Webster Groves is breathing a huge sigh of relief after a state Supreme Court ruling last week. The ruling insures that retail-rich cities like Chesterfield must continue to “pool” local sales taxes with other cities in St. Louis County.
The Missouri Supreme Court upheld a law that Chesterfield has disputed since it became a city itself in 1988. In a unanimous decision, Missouri justices stood behind a 1977 law that directs how local sales taxes are distributed throughout the county.
“If the sales tax pool were to be eliminated, many cities such as Webster and University City would have to seriously cut back on municipal services – police, fire, roads, parks,” said Webster Groves Mayor Gerry Welch. “If the pool share were to disappear, we would be in trouble.”
City officials in Chesterfield were not pleased with the state court decision. They have argued for years that they get only a fraction back of the sales tax revenue that they put into the county sales tax pool. In recent years, it has placed as much as $14 million into the pool, only to receive $7 million back.
Chesterfield concedes that it benefits from the outlet malls and shopping strips within its borders, but those establishments incur municipal costs. Those financial burdens include police and safety costs, road upkeep and other infrastructure requirements.
Municipalities such as Webster Groves counter that they are older and landlocked with less acreage available for retail construction. What’s more, Webster Groves supplies shoppers who travel to spend dollars in Chesterfield.
“Really, the only city that challenged the pool arrangement was Chesterfield,” said Welch. “Other cities like Des Peres and Brentwood – that add to the pool – seem to understand we are regional in our shopping habits and understand that healthy communities provide them with shoppers.
“While it’s true Webster Groves has many small businesses and restaurants,” Welch noted, “Webster folks do shop the Targets in Brentwood and Kirkwood, and spend money in other stores, like the Trader Joe’s in Des Peres, in some of the tax-rich municipalities.”
Attorneys for Chesterfield argued that sharing sales taxes in the county was an unsupportable “special law” that violated the Missouri Constitution.
In its decision against Chesterfield, the court noted that the tax-sharing arrangement is appropriate because “unlike other counties in the state, St. Louis County has a large population, lacks a central city, has 90 separate municipalities within its borders, and has a large, unincorporated area. St. Louis County is responsible for providing municipal-type services, such as police, street maintenance, and zoning, to the unincorporated areas while simultaneously providing county-type services, including court systems, jails, and roads, to the county as a whole.”
Under the current county sales tax arrangement, cities with a lot of retail keep a portion of their sales tax dollars and send some percentage off to the county sales tax pool. Welch said this made sense in her view and was a needed benefit to cities such as Chesterfield.
“The current arrangement does acknowledge that there are additional costs associated with large shopping centers and retail outlets,” noted Welch. “This is quite apparent now as the Galleria has had to hire a substantial security force to deal with the theft and other crimes that come with this type of shopping center.
“There are additional costs for public safety, roads, and other related expenses. The current arrangement has been in place for decades and seems to work,” she stressed. “If all of the 1-cent sales tax was pooled, the cities that generate large sales tax money through shopping centers would be at a disadvantage.”
Welch said the decline of shopping malls and an increase in vacant store fronts may add up to future revenue problems for cities, requiring a new revenue paradigm in the future.