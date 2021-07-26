I am writing in opposition to Proposition 1. We need the option of developing duplexes in Webster Groves that will provide the option of more affordable housing. If all we have is single-family zoning, it is like an ice cream store selling only vanilla.
I want to take the opportunity to correct some major misinformation spread by the supporters of Prop 1. They make the claim that providing duplexes will lead to more houses being razed than before. This argument is specious, for housing demolitions are increasing now only to be replaced with million dollar homes. There is nothing in the city action that hastens demolitions. For a property under the existing zoning to be rehabbed as a duplex would require permission of the owner, a lot size of at least 7,500 square feet, not being located in a flood plain and an acquisition price of $250,000 or less. This limits the opportunity to construct duplexes.
I also wanted to comment on the nature of the campaign over this issue. Our opposition has been taking out full-page ads for months funded by one wealthy individual, while Webster Neighbors, with whom I am associated, is a broad-based group. The opposition’s initial ads did not meet the requirements of the Missouri Ethics Commission, which is investigating them for violations. Similarly, the president of the Webster Park Association has improperly used his position to lobby for Prop 1 in the email he regularly sends out that is supposed to be a summary of city council meetings. The whole effort is a plutocratic attempt to overturn the legitimate work of a legislative body.
Paul Dribin
Webster Groves