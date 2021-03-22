Would the city of Webster Groves please clarify how they intend to implement the collection of this proposed tax?
The city-sponsored ad in the latest Webster-Kirkwood Times states that this 1.5% tax “applies to purchases exceeding $2,000 a year and depends on self reporting,” but the Q&A section on the city website says:
“Webster Groves does not have a use tax in place. If the currently considered state legislation passes, a local use tax must be in place for out-of-state vendors to automatically collect this local sales tax of 1.5%.”
So, which is it? If the out-of-state vendor is collecting the tax, how do they know that a person is over the $2,000 limit? Further, how would the city know that the person is over the limit? How does “self reporting” work? Does the individual write a check to the city at the end of the year, after keeping careful purchasing records?
There’s still too many unanswered questions about this. I’d suggest that the city be much more transparent about the details of this proposition before anybody votes for it.
Mike Micotto
Webster Groves