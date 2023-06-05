A new “Special Initiatives Fund” in Webster Groves will support sustainability programs for residents and business through microgrants.
The proposed fund is part of the fiscal year 2024 budget that Mayor Laura Arnold and the city council have been crafting with final approval slated for the upcoming June 6 council meeting. A budget amendment passed on May 16 allocates a total of $950,000 into a fund that would support a number of new programs, including two related to environmentally sustainable practices.
City Council Member Pam Bliss proposed a further amendment that designates $100,000 of the new fund for sustainability initiatives related to stormwater management and a greenhouse gas inventory, as well as microgrant programs for residents and restaurants. The city’s stormwater master plan was overdue for an update, according to Bliss. Once the city has created sustainability plans, the door will be open to apply for federal grant monies to support the local efforts.
“After a lot of discussion we have learned that in order to get some of these grants that are federal grants, we have to have a plan,” Bliss told her fellow city leaders before the successful vote in favor of her amendment.
Under one proposed microgrant program, Webster Groves residents would receive funds to support electric vehicle charging and solar power technologies.
“I think the overall idea was to help residents find ways to pivot toward more sustainable practices,” Bliss said. “EV charging and solar are thought of as the most common, and that is a good place for residents to start.”
In another proposed program, Webster Groves dining establishments would be eligible for grants to support their participation in the Green Dining Alliance, a regional coalition of food industry partners that provides a “green” certification for participating businesses that adopt practices such as composting and use of biodegradable containers and utensils, for example.
Several Webster Groves restaurants, including Olive & Oak and Maypop Coffee and Garden Shop, are already working with the alliance, according to Assistant City Manager Eric Peterson.
“This is about helping food service industry establishments across Webster Groves achieve more green practices and a culture of those practices,” Peterson told the council.
A subsequent budget amendment supported by the city’s Business Development Commission also allocates a portion of the new “Special Initiatives Fund” to support “green dining” in Webster Groves. In total, the city would commit $50,000 to the program, pending final adoption of the 2024 budget.
While the budget amendments do allocate the funds for these sustainability programs, the details of the programs themselves will have to be approved by the city council at a later date.
In other decisions made by the council on May 16, a $500,000 “reserve appropriation” was set aside from the Special Initiatives Fund for the purpose of potential buyouts of flood-damaged properties. Mayor Arnold noted that no final decisions have been made, but the amendment sets aside the necessary funds should the council desire to take action in the near future.
Another budget amendment was passed to fund diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives by the city of Webster Groves.