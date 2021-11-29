The Webster Groves City Council is currently considering whether to place a “use tax” before voters in April 2022. Voters rejected the tax by a narrow margin in April of this year.
The tax on online sales, targeting out-of-state merchants not currently paying the local sales tax, would raise an additional $250,000 annually, according to an estimate from the city.
Assistant City Manager Eric Peterson informed the council on Nov. 16 that the Missouri Municipal League has developed a coordinated, statewide campaign, Prop U, to get the tax passed in Missouri cities. Peterson recommended that Webster Groves take advantage of that informational effort.
Mayor Gerry Welch said some aspects of the use tax that some voters may have found confusing in April have since been addressed by the state.