The Webster Groves Masonic Temple, 12 E. Lockwood Ave., enjoys a rich history in the city. The back building was added to the old Bettis home 100 years ago, with construction completed in the spring of 1923.
This milestone was marked by a centennial ceremony on Sunday, April 16, led by the Grand Master of the Grand Lodge of A.F. & A.M. of the State of Missouri, Richard Kaeser, Jr., and his Grand Line Officers. The event featured a processional of Masonic dignitaries from across Missouri, exhibits, tours and a revealing of the contents of a 1961 time capsule from the building’s cornerstone.
The time capsule contained coins, newspapers and other documents from 1961. The plan is to put several of the 1961 contents back into the capsule, then add items from 2023 for future generations of Masons to discover during landmark occasions.
Webster Groves Mayor Laura Arnold and Webster Groves Historical Society President Shawn Greene read proclamations at the ceremony. Greene presented the city’s very first “Century Building” designation plaque to Miles Lansing, current president of the Webster Groves Masonic Temple Association. Lansing is 60 and resides in Webster Groves.
History
Mark McCarthy, Club historian for Webster Groves Masonic Blue Lodge, shared the interesting history of the lodge and building at the ceremony.
Prior to finding its permanent home on Lockwood Avenue, the lodge met at: The Brannon Building near the train station that now houses the Montessori School; the Bristol Building at the corner of Lockwood and Gore, which also held William Straub’s Grocery Store and a pharmacy (razed in 1972 and is now U.S. Bank); and 23 N. Gore, originally the Empire Building and now called the Heritage Building.
The board for the temple decided to look for a permanent home and purchased the property at 12 E. Lockwood — the land and a house — from James Bettis and his wife in 1914. It included a pre-Civil War house, which the Masons renovated to fit the needs of a growing lodge. In 1916, the Webster Groves Lodge officially moved in to its new location.
It quickly became evident the space wasn’t large enough to fit the lodge’s needs. The Masons enlisted renowned architect and Masonic Brother William B. Ittner to design a new Lodge Hall, which resulted in an addition to the rear of the existing house. According to Webster Groves Lodge Past Master and past Missouri Grand Master David Haywood, it was “built larger and more fire proof” starting in 1919, with completion in spring of 1923.
Directly above the auditorium, on the building’s third floor, is the Grand Lodge Room. Three rows of about 200 turquoise-colored chairs line each side of the expansive room. At one end of the hall is a mural painting of the Biblical King Solomon’s Temple.
The renovated area also included a Lodge Hall, a dining hall with a beautiful birds-eye maple floor, kitchen and a large basement space that has served as a temporary dining hall, youth room and, for the last several years, a child care facility.
In the late 1950s it became apparent that the house that had served as the front part of the building needed replacement. In 1961, the Bettis house was razed and the front building was added with its four majestic Greek columns, making the building the landmark that it is today.
Furnishings
When the Grove Lodge surrendered its charter in 1874, Brother S.A. Moody stored the furniture in a barn loft. When the current Webster Groves Lodge was formed in 1897, he produced it for them. Brother F.B. Howe had retained the Bible and sent it back to its original donor A.B. Thompson to present to the lodge.
The Masons have been masterful in repurposing items.
“The wood used for the altar and the podium was retrieved from the 1904 World’s Fair, as were some beautiful columns used in the Lodge room,” said current president Lansing.
Historian Mark McCarthy explained that the rails holding the past Master photos in the William H. Chapman conference room, along with two benches, were crafted from a huge cherry tree that fell on the grounds.
Repairs
Temple board members are responsible for maintaining the building, which needs continuous improvements and costly repairs. This has been a significant challenge, though not insurmountable.
“We are constantly walking the financial tightrope and have to prioritize projects,” Lansing said. “We’ve come a long way from the days when they had to decide whether to pay the phone bill or gas bill though.”
At one point, the board had to sell some of the paintings in the building to buy a new boiler.
“When we added the front building, we had to choose between installing air conditioning or an elevator,” Haywood recalled. “They ultimately placed a higher priority on accessibility and phased in the A/C over time as they could afford.”
Support
Most longtime local residents have memories of attending some function at the Webster Groves Masonic Temple, be it a “Breakfast with Santa,” Boy Scout overnight, trivia night, musical performance on the front lawn, Missouri Chip Child ID program or some other community event.
Rental of the temple or its beautiful front lawn for special events continues to be a primary income stream. In 2009, the “Buy A Brick” campaign was started to fund building and grounds renovation. Every paver or dedication bench purchase goes to the building preservation fund for the next 100 years. Those interested in renting or buying a brick can visit webstertemple.org or call 314-606-0681 for more information.
With its commitment and community involvement, the Webster Groves Lodge has stood the test of time. The Temple and Lodge have been integral parts of the community over the last 100 years and look forward to being here for the next 100 years.