A Webster Groves man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for his role as the leader of a crack cocaine distribution ring that operated in and around Webster Groves and other parts of St. Louis.
Marcus A. Beasley, 34, was sentenced Tuesday, Jan. 25, for conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute crack cocaine, according to the office of the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri.
Beasley was one of four men who pleaded guilty and were sentenced in the 25-count federal indictment directed at the members of a crack cocaine drug trafficking organization that operated in and around Webster Groves and other locations within St. Louis County and the city of St. Louis. The others are Kevin Menilek Ingram Jr., Jason Marquis Ingram and Steven Paul Wright, all of Webster Groves.
In 2016, the St. Louis County Police Department detectives received information that Beasley was selling crack cocaine in the St. Louis area. During the course of a months-long investigation by the St. Louis County Police Department, Webster Groves Police Department and the FBI, over 21 purchases of crack cocaine were completed with Beasley, or at Beasley’s direction. Several of the transactions were completed at or near a Webster Groves residence.
“The Webster Groves Police Department would like to thank the United States Attorney’s Office for their successful efforts in the prosecution of this case and eliminating a serious threat to our community,” Webster Groves Police Chief Dale Curtis said.