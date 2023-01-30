St. Louis has theaters where moviegoers can experience arthouse films, yet there aren’t many places regularly playing classic movies. Webster Groves resident Mark Zimmermann is hoping to change that.
“I think you can tell a lot about people by their three favorite movies,” he said, citing three of his favorite films as “The King’s Speech,” “Halloween” and “Star Wars: A New Hope.” “A lot of my friends and I had heroes from movies that set examples that we learned from.”
Zimmerman, who has always loved the experience of seeing films in theaters, remembers how he looked to actors for life lessons.
He said unfortunately, there haven’t been many movies that he’s been interested in for quite a while — adding that he feels special effects may have changed the trajectory of the entertainment industry. Zimmermann specifically remembers the first time he saw computer-generated imagery (CGI) used in film, referencing the 1995 movie “Jumanji.”
“These rhinoceros and elephants came charging out of the house and I went ‘wow,’ but just like any one-trick pony, once you’ve seen something, you saw it,” he said.
After searching for a spot to share classic movies on the big screen, Zimmermann connected with Landon Burris, the general manager of Galleria 6 Cinemas, to start a series of classic film showings at the mall. Once a month for the next few months, a classic film will be played there — the first of which was “The Sting,” starring Paul Newman, Robert Redford, Robert Shaw and Charles Durning.
The second film in the series, which will be shown at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, is a new classic — the American biographical crime film, “GoodFellas,” starring Joe Pesci, Robert De Niro, and Ray Liotta.
The Decline Of Moviegoers
Movie theaters are struggling to stay open and have been for some time. A recent survey from the film research company Quorum notes that many theaters were struggling to retain attendance even before the pandemic due to streaming services and generational shifts.
Additionally, concerns over COVID have changed who may head to the box office, with many movie theaters still trying to rebound from 2020 closings.
“A lot of people ask me, ‘Can’t I just watch “GoodFellas” on my television?’ Yeah, you can, but it’s edited for time,” said Zimmermann. “I’ve got a 70-inch television in my home and a great sound system, but it’s just not the same. You don’t have a bunch of people around you that cheer or laugh and exclaim.”
Part of the appeal for those who attend these showings at the Galleria 6 Cinemas is also an opportunity to engage in trivia and win prizes. The next month’s classic film trailer is also played before the film and St. Louis film critic Dan Buffa introduces the movie, along with some questions and answers about it.
“‘The Sting’ was a nice launch, but ‘GoodFellas’ should be huge,” said Buffa. “It’s the chance for film fans of all kinds and preferences to jump in a time machine for two hours — like a short vacation to types of movies that don’t get made as often anymore.”
Upcoming Shows
With these classic movie showings, Zimmermann, Burris, Buffa and others involved hope they can regularly bring back older films to the big screen, as well as potentially connect more with the community in different ways, such as screenings for local film makers.
“I’m optimistic that we’ll just build from here,” said cinema manager Burris. “I would love it if we sold out, and I don’t think it’s out of the realm of possibilities.”
For more information on purchasing tickets to the classic film series, visit galleria6cinemas.com.