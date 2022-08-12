Friends and family members will gather this weekend to celebrate and remember the life of longtime Webster Groves resident Randal “Randy” Howland.
Howland, 62, died last week after his vehicle crashed into Deer Creek. His death was not related to the recent flooding of Deer Creek, but likely caused by a medical condition.
Matt Nighbor, acting chief of the Maplewood Police Department, said police received a call at 10:54 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, about a vehicle that was partially submerged in Deer Creek near the 3600 block of Big Bend Boulevard. The creek is located just behind Porter’s Fried Chicken in Maplewood, next to the boundaries of Webster Groves and Shrewsbury.
Police and fire departments from several municipalities responded to the scene. It took authorities several hours to complete the recovery.
Nighbor said through the use of surveillance video from nearby businesses, police determined that Howland’s silver SUV was traveling on Shrewsbury Avenue at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway at 5:51 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, and plunged into the creek.
“I’m amazed that no one saw it,” he said, noting police weren’t notified of the vehicle in the creek until late the next morning when crews from MSD were doing a flood assessment along Deer Creek and noticed the halfway submerged vehicle.
“We don’t know what events led to the driver running off the road,” he said. “The autopsy is not yet complete, but it could have been a medical emergency.”
Becky Rickman, Howland’s partner for the past three years, said he very likely had a seizure, as he suffered from a seizure condition. She said the couple was having trouble securing the most recent prescription of his seizure medication, which is likely why he suffered a seizure while driving.
“I’m sure that’s what happened ... he hit Deer Creek at about 70 mph,” she said through tears.
Howland worked in telecommunications for MCI, as a mortgage consult for Citibank and most recently in marketing for Abstrakt Marketing Group, according to Rickman.
She described Howland as the love of her life, a man with many friends who loved music, and especially loved celebrating Mardi Gras every year. He was a part of the second oldest Mardi Gras float called the Grand Sultans of Excess.
“His blood ran purple, gold and green,” Rickman said, noting Howland spent several months out of the year preparing the float for St. Louis’ annual Mardi Gras parade.
His love of all types of music led to an extensive vinyl collection, and posters of his favorites — like the Rat Pack — on the wall.
“I think it was his mission to own a copy of every song every recorded. He just loved music,” Rickman said.
Howland also had a penchant for spicy food — the more scoville units the better.
“Every single meal had to have the hottest hot sauce or peppers,” Rickman said. “He would grow habenero peppers in the front yard and people would go by and call him Mr. Pepper.”
He was also a state championship swimmer in college, and still swam on a weekly basis. He enjoyed working the polls every election, too.
Rickman and others close to Howland described him as a warm, funny guy who made immediate friends.
“He never, ever met a stranger, and he was a very, very loved creature,” Rickman said.
His niece, Shawn Poe of St. Louis, echoed that sentiment.
“He was a super funny and fun guy,” Poe said. “Randy was a well-loved person and he had a lot of friends.”
Howland and his late wife, Lisa, who died of cancer in 2019, lived on Atalanta Avenue in Webster Groves for more than three decades. The couple did not have any children. In 2016, their home was damaged by a fire.
“Lisa and Randy were very social people in the neighborhood,” Poe said. “He was well-loved by many people and had many lifelong friends from all over, including many friends in Webster and Kirkwood.”
Celebration Of Life
A celebration of life will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, at C.J. Muggs, 101 W. Lockwood Ave., in Webster Groves.