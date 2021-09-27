A Webster Groves man is facing multiple charges for sexual contact with a student at a school in Lemay.
James Jenkins, 37, of the 900 block of Ennis Avenue near Ivory Crockett Park in Webster Groves, was charged Thursday, Sept. 16, with a felony for sexual contact with a student, two counts of furnishing pornographic material or attempting to furnish pornographic material to a minor, and one count of assault, according to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Jenkins is being held on a $20,000 cash only bond without the possibility of it being reduced, court records show.
The probable cause statement states that St. Louis County police officers responded to Hancock High School, 229 W. Ripa Ave. in Lemay, for a report of sexual misconduct by Jenkins, who worked at the school as a guidance counselor. The investigation revealed that Jenkins had “relations with several students,” according to the probable cause statement.
The first victim went to Jenkins’ house on Feb. 27, 2021, where the two had sexual intercourse while another student was also at the residence, court records show.
The second victim stated she had a relationship with Jenkins in which he sent her multiple photos of his genitals and a video of himself masturbating, according to the probable cause statement. She said he also asked her to send him nude photographs and videos.
The third victim said Jenkins attempted to “groom” her in an effort to establish a sexual relationship, the court documents show. She said he touched her leg and moved it up her thigh while she was in his office in the spring of 2021.
The probable cause statement also states that the first and third victims recorded Jenkins confessing his sexual relationship with the first victim to his wife. Court records also show that in May of 2018, Jenkins was served with a restraining order for adult abuse/stalking.
Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Child Abuse are asking for assistance from the community, as there may be other witnesses or victims. Contact the St. Louis County Police Child Abuse Unit at 314-615-5400.