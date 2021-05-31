The Webster Groves Lions Club reported this week that its permit application for a July 1-4 carnival and barbecue on the campus of Eden Theological Seminary was approved by St. Louis County.
Countywide COVID-19 restrictions on events drawing 500 or more attendees require approval by the St. Louis County Department of Public Health. Webster Groves Lion Becky Speeler, the carnival’s chairperson, said the May 14 decision to essentially lift mask mandates in both the city and county came at a good time for the Lions.
But even with county permit in paw, it’s still too early to say that the annual Lions Club Carnival and Barbecue is a sure thing. The Lions now need a special activities permit from the city of Webster Groves, which the city could only consider once the county permit was approved.
“I don’t anticipate any problems with the city of Webster Groves,” Speeler said. “We have a contract in place with the carnival company — that goes year to year — and we’re good with Eden as well.”
The special activities permit does not come from the city council, but goes through a review from all of the city’s department directors who are being asked to supply services such as labor or materials, according to Webster Groves Director of Parks and Recreation Scott Davis.
“The city received the initial special activities permit from the Lions on April 30. There are still a couple documents that the Lions need to turn in before a permit can be approved,” Davis said.
Ongoing construction at Hixson Middle School prevented the Lions from setting up shop on the school’s parking lot, where the event has been held since 2017. Scrambling to find a new location, Eden Theological Seminary stepped in and offered its campus.
Speeler said the size of the carnival — the number of rides and booths — should be close to what people have come to expect from past years.
Parking for this year’s Eden Seminary location will pose some challenges. Speeler said the Lions were told that parking lots at Webster University will not be available over the July 1-4 period.
She said the Lions are working with the Webster Groves High School Band Aides to find available parking. The Band Aides, a parent-led group which supports the high school band program, plan to hold a fundraiser by creating pay-to-park lots. Speeler said Emmanuel Episcopal Church, just across East Lockwood Avenue from Eden, has offered its parking to The Band Aides.
Speeler anticipates that several school district properties will also provide parking.