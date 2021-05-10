If all goes according to plan, the Webster Groves Lions Club will host its annual charity carnival and barbecue July 1-4 on the campus of Eden Theological Seminary.The Lions Club still needs permits from both Webster Groves and St. Louis County.
“This event has been part of the community of Webster Groves for many years, and we are excited to continue the tradition,” a statement from the Webster Groves Lions Club said.
There was considerable doubt as to whether this year’s long-standing carnival and barbecue would be held — not because of the pandemic, but because the Lions Club lost its Hixson Middle School parking lot location due to ongoing construction at the school.
Carnival Chair Becky Speeler said the Lions were determined to find a new location for 2021. The carnival and barbecue were cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.
With the Hixson location no longer an option, the Lions hoped for permission to return to the past carnival location on the city’s Memorial Field. The field has undergone many renovations since the carnival was last held there in 2016.
It’s unclear as to when the Lions Club will know whether this year’s carnival and barbecue at Eden Seminary is for sure a go.
“We’re waiting for approval from St. Louis County to have the event,” Speeler said. “This is a new requirement due to COVID, and I don’t have a timeline on when we will know.”
Mara Perry, the city of Webster’s director of planning and development, said the city received a special activities permit application for the event from the Lions on April 30.
“Before that permit can be approved, the Lions must be permitted by the St. Louis County Department of Public Health under the May 3 Reopen STL Order for a large event with crowds of more than 500 persons,” she said.
Perry said the Lions also need to complete the city permit application by supplying alcohol documentation.
“Once those county permits and additional documents are completed, the city will review it and make a determination on the special activities permit,” Perry said.
Webster Groves Mayor Gerry Welch offered a word of caution.
“County regulations for the annual Webster Arts Fair were so extensive that Webster Arts decided not to hold the fair — and this is the same site,” she said.