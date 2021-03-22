The Webster Groves Lions Club isn’t giving up hope on hosting its July 4 carnival and barbecue this summer, but the search is on for a new place to have it.
“The Lions are looking to secure another location in Webster Groves,” said Becky Speeler, carnival chair for the Lions Club. “It is not our plan or intention to cancel the event. Just like the community, we missed not being able to celebrate together in 2020.”
“The Lions are committed to hosting and implementing a carnival for 2021,” she added. “While this event won’t look like it has in years past, it is our hope that we can find a viable alternative location for the carnival.”
The Lions Club will be unable to stage its carnival on the Moss Field parking lot, which is owned by the Webster Groves School District. The district needs to keep the parking lot clear for through traffic, as new construction at Hixson Middle School and renovation of the Elm Avenue parking lot continue through the summer months.
With Moss Field no longer an option, the Lions hoped for permission to return to its old carnival location on the city’s Memorial Field. The field has undergone many renovations since the carnival was last held there in 2016. Following the 2016 carnival, more than $40,000 in repairs were made to the field, according to Webster Groves Parks and Recreation Director Scott Davis.
The repairs included new sprinkler heads, which would not be able to withstand the weight of carnival tractor trailers, Davis said.
Speeler said that in recent years the Lions have had an agreement with the city to pay 50% of all field repairs.
“In regard to 2016, the Lions, with that agreement in mind, paid a base rental fee of $10,000,” she said. “No invoice of any additional cost was received.”
Speeler is hopeful the Lions can find a new home for the carnival and barbecue this year. She recently took to social media to express her gratitude to the Webster Groves community for its support of the club over the years.
In her post on social media, Speeler also went on to list the many charities and organizations that benefit each year from carnival proceeds, along with other community activities — from monthly barbecues to Pancakes With Santa — the Lions involve themselves with.
“We look forward to the community’s support in finding a new location,” she said.