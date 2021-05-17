Do you have unique or compelling stories to tell about your COVID-19 experience? Did your family find an interesting way to cope? Did your business find great ways to remain in business despite necessary restrictions?
Webster Groves Public Library is working to collect an archive of local COVID-19 pandemic history. The library is asking individuals, families, churches, clubs, organizations and businesses in town to submit short written descriptions of their experiences during the pandemic. Photos may be included.
Bring submissions to the library, 301 E. Lockwood Ave., or email submissions to Library Director Tom Cooper at tcooper@wgpl.org. Use the subject heading “COVID History Archive.” The library will print out all submissions it receives and archive them with its local history collection.
The archive will be available for anyone to browse. If you would like to share an experience, but do not want your name used, please indicate that on your submission.
For more information, email Tom Cooper at tcooper@wgpl.org.