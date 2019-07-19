Webster Groves Public Library is projecting expenditures of $1,112,107 and revenues of $1,562,107 for the 2019-2020 fiscal year beginning July 1.
That compares to expenditures of $1,040,757 and revenues of $1,558,017 for the 2018-2019 fiscal year. The library budget went before the Webster Groves City Council on July 2.
“Since the last fiscal year, we’ve had slight increases in print and electronic circulation, mostly led by the children’s room,” said Tom Cooper, director of the library.
He said expenses for books, including eBooks, are set to be up about $10,000 — from $69,000 last year to more than $79,000 this year.
“Our residents are big adapters of e media,” he said.
Cooper said reference material purchases were down by $5,000 — to $11,000 from $16,000 the previous year.
“People don’t ask a lot of questions in the library anymore. They look things up on the internet,” Cooper said.
He added that reference desk employees are kept busy with computer questions and passport applications. Passport application fees during the coming fiscal year are estimated at $27,545.
Cooper said audio book purchases were up more than $4,000 from the previous year, through use of recorded books on the Hoopla platform. In addition, the library now uses a streaming video service called Kanopy, leading to video use increases by customers, he said.
Cooper said the library is hoping to encourage a city-wide reading of one book in October, though the title has yet to be determined.
“We’re also still working on digitizing collections on loan from the city’s historical society,” he said.
The library currently has on display a history of mayors who served Webster Groves, from 1896 to the present.