Webster-Kirkwood Times Creative Director Amanda Zarecki won multiple awards in the 2021 Missouri Press Advertising and Marketing Executives Best Ad Contest.
The Missouri Press Association will present the 2021 Best Ad Awards at the 155th Annual MPA Convention and Trade Show on Saturday, Sept. 25, at The Elms Resort and Spa in Excelsior Springs.
Zarecki received a first place award in the Best Shared/Signature Page. She also took home a first place in the Best Special Section category for the Gift & Recipe Guide. A fourth place finish in the Best Cover Design for a Special Section category rounded out her wins at this year’s event.
Awards were based on advertisements and special sections that ran in the Webster-Kirkwood Times during 2020.