In addition to the current locations to recycle your grocery bags, the Webster-Kirkwood Times is now offering a new recycling option for disposing of its red plastic delivery bags. During normal business hours, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., a recycling container will be located just inside the front door of the office, located at 122 W. Lockwood Ave. in Old Webster. The container is to be used for red newspaper bags only.
The Times plans to employ other methods to help keep streets clean and our communities beautiful.