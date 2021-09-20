Spurred by continued COVID-19 concerns, the Webster Groves and Kirkwood school districts have decided to hold separate Friendship Dances this year.
“This will ensure space for social distancing and the ability to follow other health and safety mitigation practices,” according to a joint statement from both districts. “As planning is finalized, the schools will share additional details about their Friendship Dance with students and families. We appreciate the understanding as we work toward a safe, fun evening for students.”
The dance typically invites students from both schools to mingle together as part of Turkey Day Game festivities. Each high school takes turns hosting the dance every other year.