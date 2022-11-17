Webster Groves Hockey Club
The Webster Groves Skatesmen Hockey Club will celebrate its 50th anniversary on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25. All events are at the Webster Recreation Center, 33 E. Glendale Road.
On Thursday, Nov. 24, the annual Alumni Skate, 7:30 a.m. to noon, is open to all graduating classes.
On Friday, Nov. 25, a catered lunch for Webster Groves Skatesmen alumni will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The pre-game ceremony begins at 1 p.m., with the Webster vs. Kirkwood varsity game from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. A reception with the Kirkwood team follows. For more information or to register, visit skatesmenhockey.com.
Kirkwood Hockey Club
Kirkwood alumni and hockey fans won’t want to miss the 50-year reunion of Kirkwood High School Pioneer Hockey on Friday, Nov. 25, and Saturday, Nov. 26.
Coffee, drinks and donuts will be served at the Kirkwood Ice Rink, 111 S. Geyer Road, on Friday, Nov. 25, at 10 a.m. Head to the Webster Groves ice rink, 33 E. Glendale Road, at noon for acknowledgments before the game against Webster at 1:30 p.m. A post-game reception with the Webster Groves team follows. An after party will be held at Mike Duffy’s Pub & Grill, 124 W. Jefferson Ave. in Kirkwood. Spouses and significant others are welcome.
Meet for breakfast on Saturday, Nov. 26, at 9 a.m., at The Daily Bread Bakery & Cafe, 1719 Manchester Road.
For questions, contact Steve McElroy at 314-330-3622 or Steven.Mcelroy@xerox.com.