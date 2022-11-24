Following the tradition of the oldest football rivalry west of the Mississippi River, founders of both the Webster Groves and Kirkwood high school hockey clubs agreed to start playing an annual exhibition game each Friday after Thanksgiving. That first Turkey Day hockey game was played 50 years ago on Friday, Nov. 24, 1972.
It was the first of many times that these two league newcomers would square off against each other. The inaugural game was held at the old Kirkwood outdoor rink, with the entire hillside packed with fans from both schools on an unseasonably warm, 42-degree day at puck drop. Webster Groves’ team of mostly seniors was met by Kirkwood’s relatively younger team, and in a very close game, Kirkwood won this first tilt.
This 50-year ritual for bragging rights continues for both communities. Descendants and other family members from those very first teams continue to compete every Friday after Thanksgiving.
This year’s 50th anniversary game will be on Friday, Nov. 25, at the Webster Groves Recreation Complex ice rink, 33 E. Glendale Road. The pre-game ceremony kicks off at 1 p.m., with the Webster Groves vs. Kirkwood varsity game at 1:30 p.m. A reception will follow.
Additionally, each team is hosting other 50th anniversary events.
Webster Groves Hockey Club
The Webster Groves Skatesmen Hockey Club will celebrate its 50th anniversary on Nov. 24 and 25. All events are at the Webster Recreation Center, 33 E. Glendale Road.
On Thursday, Nov. 24, the annual Alumni Skate, which will be held from 7:30 a.m. to noon, is open to all graduating classes.
On Friday, Nov. 25, a catered lunch for Webster Groves Skatesmen alumni will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The pre-game ceremony kicks off at 1 p.m., with the Webster vs. Kirkwood varsity game from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. A reception with the Kirkwood team follows. For more information or to register, visit skatesmenhockey.com.
Kirkwood Hockey Club
Kirkwood hockey fans won’t want to miss the 50-year reunion of Kirkwood Pioneer Hockey on Friday, Nov. 25.
Coffee, drinks and donuts will be served at the Kirkwood Ice Rink, 111 S. Geyer Road, on Friday, Nov. 25, at 10 a.m. Head to the Webster Groves ice rink, 33 E. Glendale Road, at noon for acknowledgments before the game against Webster at 1:30 p.m. A post-game reception with the Webster Groves team follows.
An after party will be held at Mike Duffy’s Pub & Grill, 124 W. Jefferson Ave. in Kirkwood. The back room is reserved. Spouses and significant others are welcome.
Meet for breakfast on Saturday, Nov. 26, 9 a.m., at The Daily Bread Bakery & Cafe, 1719 Manchester Road in Des Peres.
For questions, call or email Steve McElroy at 314-330-3622 or Steven.Mcelroy@xerox.com.