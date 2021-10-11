For the first time in history, Kirkwood and Webster Groves high schools will hold separate Friendship Dances.
Webster’s Friendship Dance will be held on Saturday, Oct. 9, and Kirkwood’s will be Saturday, Nov. 6
Since 1938, the two high schools have come together before the annual Turkey Day football game, which has been a standing event since 1907. In 2020, both the Friendship Dance and the Turkey Day game were canceled due to COVID-19, making it the first year the events were not held since their inception.
To allow the Friendship Dance to take place this year, adjustments had to be made. Webster Groves High School will hold its dance in the school courtyard with everyone required to wear masks. Only Webster Groves High School students will be allowed — outside guests are not permitted this year.
Webster has also made changes to this year’s Friendship Court. In past years, the king and queen were chosen from a group of nominees representing both schools. The nominees belong to various clubs from each school that are involved in making Turkey Day happen.
Webster administrators have deemed this year’s court the “Webster Royals.” One nominee from the senior class was selected from each club. The “Royals” were announced earlier this week and include seniors Victoria Proffer, Myah King, Ezekiel La Mantia, Emma Forsee, Avery Terri, Sadie Moore, Hugh Wade, Gabriel Fisher, Jillian Sanders and William Roberts.
Ava Musgraves and Jackson Parks are Webster Groves High School students and staff members of the school’s student newspaper, The Echo. Musgraves is the print editor and Parks is the editor-in-chief of the publication.