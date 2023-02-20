When Kirkwood High School graduate Dr. Hallie Lillmars purchased Webster-Kirkwood Family Dental in 2018, her goal was always to eliminate the phrase: “I hate going to the dentist.” Over the last four years, she has done just that by adding a patient-geared staff and bringing in state-of-the-art equipment which leads to a better dental experience. As 2023 begins, Dr. Lillmars is excited to announce that the practice is growing and expanding to better serve the community.
In February, Dr. Angeline “Gelly” Puisis joined the practice as an associate and is now accepting new patients. She was born in Honolulu, Hawaii and graduated from Loyola Marymount University. She and Dr. Lillmars both completed their Doctor of Dental Surgery at University of Missouri-Kansas City and are excited to be working together. Dr. Puisis currently resides in Kirkwood with her husband and two sons.
Later this spring, the practice will begin renovation of an adjoining space to add more dental operatories, which will allow for an expanded patient base. Construction is slated to be complete by mid-summer 2023.
Webster-Kirkwood Family Dental offers a full line of general dental services, but is also growing in the cosmetic and sleep appliance sector. Later in the year, they will begin offering a complete line of cosmetic services including botox, filler and injections.
Dr. Lillmars and Dr. Puisis are excited about the impact and services Webster-Kirkwood Family Dental is bringing to the community. They look forward to seeing new and current patients very soon.
8720 Big Bend Blvd. • Webster Groves
Call/Text: 314-962-0880