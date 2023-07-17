Webster Groves Mayor Laura Arnold presents Marge Gable with a proclamation in honor of her 100th birthday on May 20, 2023. The city of Webster Groves declared May 26 “Marge Gable Day” in honor of Gable, who is a lifelong resident of Webster Groves and currently resides at Sunrise Senior Living in Webster. Gable is described by friends and family as a wonderful full-time mother and homemaker, a great friend and dedicated volunteer for several organizations. | photo courtesy of the city of Webster Groves
Prime Times